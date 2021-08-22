Kwara APC Charges Members On Local Government Congress

Members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kwara state have been charged to embrace the forthcoming local government congress as their presentation of a vehicle to aggregate their political expression.

This was contained in a statement issued by the state chapter of the party, charging all interested party faithful to collect nomination forms for the respective positions for the local government executives.

The national secretariat of the party had in a statement last week released a schedule for the September 4th local government congress.

According to the statement issued by Secretary of Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, screening of aspirants to LGA party positions will hold from 31st August – 2nd September, 2021, while LGA congresses (including 3-man delegates to National Convention) holds on 4th September, 2021, while appeals arising from LGA Congresses, will hold from 6th – 11th September, 2021.

All interested members are advised to contact the state secretariat of the party at number two Commissioners Lodge Way, GRA, Ilorin for purchase of nomination forms.