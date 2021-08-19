Kwara Education Commissioner Charges Staff On Dedication, Efficiency

Kwara State Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Saadatu Modibbo Kawu, has charged the staff of the Ministry to make punctuality and dedication to duties their watchwords.

The Commissioner gave this charge during her maiden meeting with the management staff in her office on Wednesday in Ilorin.

She said: “Your efficiency and dedication to duty are needed for this administration to achieve its goal of repositioning this sector and I urge you to be up and doing.

“I must remind you that education development is not only the responsibility of government but a shared commitment of Government in relation to roles that the parents, the Communities and all other stakeholders have to play in improving our schools.”

The commissioner, however, appreciated the efforts of all the directorates in the Ministry and promised that their challenges will soon be a thing of the past, especially with the current education reforms embarked upon by the Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq led administration in the state.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Mrs Mary Kemi Adeosun, who presented all the Directors to the Commissioner, pledged their unalloyed support to the realization of high quality education in Kwara State.

She later accompanied the Commissioner on a familiarization visit to all the Directorates in the Ministry.