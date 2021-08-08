Kwara Gov Felicitates With Jani Ibrahim On His Birthday

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated businessman, philanthropist and APC chieftain Alhaji Jani Ibrahim on his birthday anniversary, praying God to grant him better years ahead in the service of humanity.

In a statement on Sunday, the Governor described the industrialist as a fine gentleman, a peace builder, and a man of middle course who is popular for always being on the side of conciliation.

“My best wishes for Alhaji Jani Ibrahim on the occasion of his birthday. He is a man who truly believes in the great potentials of Kwara State and its people. He has invested his resources to build industries and employ Kwarans in various capacities, while contributing his quota over the years in the struggle for a better Kwara where every citizen is a stakeholder,” the statement said.

“Our administration wishes to identify with Alhaji Jani Ibrahim and his family on this joyous day, and prays Allah to grant him good health and long life.”