Kwara Gov Mourns Statesman Ahmed Joda

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has described the death of Alhaji Ahmed Joda as the “end of a great era”, calling him one of the best public administrators in post-independent Nigeria and a patriot with sterling records of integrity and service to the nation.

The governor, who made this known on Friday in a statement sent to Information Nigeria, said: “I received the news of the death of Alhaji Ahmed Joda with equanimity. He lived a fulfilled life that was marked by excellent service to the fatherland. He belonged to the generation of Nigerians who gave their all to birth a greater country.

“Most remarkably, he steered the historic telecommunications’ revolution in Nigeria as the NCC Chairman. For these legacies, Alhaji Joda will forever be celebrated as a great administrator, a disciplinarian, and a patriot.

“But his death, inevitable as that transition is for all mortals, came at a time our country would appreciate more of his ‘class’ to give wise counsel in welding a united country that works for all. His death is painful and is a personal loss to me as one of his ‘adopted sons’ and protégées.

“I commiserate with President Muhammadu Buhari, the people and Government of Adamawa State, and his immediate family. I pray Allah, exalted is He, to admit Alhaji Ahmed Joda to al-jannah Firdaus and give the family the fortitude to bear this huge loss.”