Lai: There Are More COVID Cases At NYSC Camps Than Reported

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has expressed that the number of COVID-19 cases recorded at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camps across the country is more than reported.

At least 55 confirmed cases have been recorded at various orientations across the country.

Commenting on the situation, Lai said if more tests are conducted, “there will be more cases”.

He said consistent testing and non-compliance to non-pharmaceutical interventions are responsible for the rising cases of infection across the camps.

Also Read: COVID-19: Ekiti Reintroduces Restrictions, Bans Large Gatherings

“Two things are responsible for the high cases of pandemic reported at the National Youth Service Corps camps,” Mohammed said.

“One is because of consistent testing that has been taking place in the camps. The truth of the matter is that if we ramp up testing today, there will be more cases.

“Second reason for the high cases is that people have actually let down their guards. We are no longer obeying non-pharmaceutical interventions such as washing of hands regularly with soap and water or sanitising of hands when that (washing of hand) is not available.”