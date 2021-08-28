‘Let The Okoye Family Have Peace,’ Paul Okoye Breaks Silence Since Marriage Crash

Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye alias Rudeboy, has opened up on how the music group paid the price for their family issues.

Paul Okoye became a topic of discussion on social media after his wife of many years, Anita Okoye filed for divorce, despite having three kids for him.

In a chat with OAP Dotun, the singer disclosed that it’s unfortunate that their family problem led to the end of PSquare.

In his words:

“And like I always tell people, it is so unfortunate that family problem which I think is nobody’s business to know, but it’s so unfortunate that Psquare has to pay the price for it.

One thing I promise myself not to do, let the Okoye family just have the peace that I think they are having now. I hate waking up anytime and just see people saying things you know, whatever that happened is just a thing of choice and one thing you need to do is to try and respect people that wake up one day and say they don’t want to do anymore.”