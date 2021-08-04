London Summit: Nigeria Expects $125m To Develop Education Sector – Minister

Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba has announced that Nigeria is expected to receive the sum of $125 million to boost the education sector.

He explained that the money forms part of funds being disbursed to countries at the Education Summit which took place in London, the United Kingdom last week.

Also Read: Buhari Pledges To Increase Education Budget By 50% In Next Two Years

“$125 million will be coming to Nigeria,” said Nwajiuba who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“We thank the President for showing up because his presence made all the difference. This is the largest Nigeria has ever gotten from this summit. It is a fantastic one for us.

“We also have the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education who is going to be on the board who is going to then make sure that we allocate the money to states where we have our biggest problems.”