Look Inward, Develop Local Contents, Obasanjo Urges Nigerians

Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo has urged Nigerians to always look inward and develop local content to move the country forward in spite of its current challenges.

Obasanjo stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abeokuta on Monday.

He said this in response to a question on “Utah Micellar Transdermal” product presented to him by the developer, Dr Jonathan Obaje, a Nigerian Scientist based in Singapore.

Obasanjo said, “We need to know what we have; one of our problems is we do not even know what we have.

“First, we need to know what we have. We need to know their effectiveness.

”I appreciate my brother Obaje who is based in Singapore and who keeps replenishing me with the Urah product.

“It takes care of the joints as you grow old and it has helped me improve very well.

“It is very good and relieves me of what I call pains of old age.”