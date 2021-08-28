Manchester City Crush Arsenal 5-0 At Etihad

Manchester City romped to a 5-0 a defeat against Arsenal to inflict the third defeat of the season on the London club.

City captain Ilkay Gundogan and striker Ferran Torres scored in the first 12 minutes and any hope Arsenal had of an unlikely comeback was ended when midfielder Granit Xhaka was sent off for lunging into a challenge on Joao Cancelo.

A trademark teasing run from £100m man Jack Grealish set up Gabriel Jesus for an easy third just before the break, then Rodri guided home a fourth from 20 yards just after it.

Torres rounded up the victory in 84th minute with a wonderful strike.