Manchester City Run Riot Against Norwich

Manchester City bounced back from an opening day defeat against Tottenham with a convincing 5-0 victory against Norwich.

Norwich goalkeeper, Tim Krul opened the scoring for the league champions with an own goal in the 7th minute.

Jack Grealish doubled the champions lead before the hal time with his first goal since his £100m transfer in the summer.

Spanish defender, Ayam Laporte extended City’s lead after the break with a wonderful finish in the 64th minute.

Raheem Sterling scored the fourth goal in the 71st minute before substitute, Riyad Mahrez rounded off the scoring in the 84th minute.