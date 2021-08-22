Manchester United Earn Draw Against Southampton

Manchester United failed to build on their opening day demolition of Leeds United as Southampton earned a fully-deserved draw at St Mary’s.

Southampton saw off United’s bright start to flourish and take the lead on the half hour when Che Adams’ shot deflected off Fred beyond keeper David de Gea.

Mason Greenwood equalised for United in the second half courtesy of an assist from Paul Pogba 10 minutes after the break.

Solskjaer then moved to punish Saints further by sending on £73m man Jadon Sancho for the disappointing Anthony Martial, however, it was Southampton who created the best opportunity to take all three points as De Gea saved crucially from Adam Armstrong when he looked to poised to score.