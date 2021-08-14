Manchester United Sign Varane On Four-Year Deal

Manchester United have completed the signing of centre-back Raphael Varane from Real Madrid on a four-year deal.

He was reportedly signed for £34m – which could rise to £42m with add-ons.

“Manchester United is one of the most iconic clubs in world football,” said World Cup winner Varane.

“The chance to come here and play in the Premier League is something I couldn’t turn down.

“There is a lot more that I want to achieve in my career and I know I’m joining a squad full of great players who will all have the same determination to win matches and trophies.

“Having spoken to the manager, I can see how much progress has been made over the last few seasons and I now join a group ready to play at the highest level.

“I want to make an impact here and I will give everything to become part of this club’s illustrious history.”