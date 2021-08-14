Many Killed As Gunmen Open Fire On Travellers In Jos

Some travellers have been shot dead in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

It was gathered that the victims were passing through Jos when they ran into gunmen who opened fire on them.

The whereabouts of some of the victims were unknown as of the time of filing this report while at least 15 corpses have been deposited at a morgue in the state, according to sources.

Muhammad Ibrahim, one of the passengers, who escaped the attack, said they were in a group of five 18 seater buses, returning from Bauchi State where they attended an event to commemorate the Islamic New Year.

He said the event held at Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, mosque, in Bauchi State.