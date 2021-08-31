Masari Bans Transportation Of Cattle From Katsina To Other States

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari has issued an executive order banning the movement of cattle from the state to other parts of the country.

The governor issued the executive order on Monday.

Masari also ordered the total closure of the Jibia-Gurbin Baure road to motorists while the Kankara-Sheme road was closed to commercial vehicles.

He also banned the sale of petrol in jerricans to motorists at filling stations.

According to the governor, the measures are to contain the security challenges bedevilling the state.

The enforcement is to come into effect on August 31.

The governor’s directive reads: “In the exercise of powers conferred upon me by the Subsection (2) of section 176 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended and all other powers enabling me on that behalf, I, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari CFR, the Governor of Katsina State, do hereby make the following:

Also Read: Masari Addresses Call For His Resignation Over ‘Self Defence’ Comment

“This Notice may be cited as the Security Challenges (Containment) Order and shall come into effect on the 31st day of August 2021;

“Immediate total closure of Jibia-Gurbin Baure road to all motorists until further notice. Travelers plying that road are advised to go through Funtua;

“Immediate closure of Kankara-Sheme road to all commercial vehicles, who are advised to go through Funtua. Only private non-commercial vehicles are to ply the road;

“Lorries /Trucks carrying firewood from the bush are totally banned;

“Suspension of the sale of all animals at the markets of the following Local Government Areas: Jibia, Batsari, Safana, Danmusa, Kankara, Malumfashi, Charanchi, Mai’adua, Kafur, Kafur, Faskari, Sabuwa, Baure, Dutsinma and Kaita;

“Ban on transportation of cattle trucks from Katsina State to any State in Nigeria;

“Total ban on carrying three (3) persons on motorcycles and more than three (3) passengers on a tricycle;

” Total ban on the sale of second-hand motorcycles at Charanchi market

“Re-enforcement of the ban on the operation of Commercial tricycles and motorcycles from 10.00 p.m to 6.00 a.m in the State Capital, and 6.00 p.m to 6.00 a.m in the frontline Local Government Areas; Re-enforcement of the total ban on the sale of petrol in jerricans at filling stations.”