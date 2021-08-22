Memphis Depay Rescue Point For Barca With Debut Goal

Dutch forward, Memphis Depay rescued a crucial point for Barcelona against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday night at San Mames.

Both missed numerous opportunities to open the scoring in the first half, with Bilbao’s striker Ohian Sancet hitting the crossbar with a skilful swivel and shot.

On resumption of the second half, Bilbao took the lead at home courtesy of a goal from Inigo Martinez in the 50th minute.

Frenkie De Jong also hit the crossbar as the Catalonia club looked for the equaliser.

However, minutes later, Depay ferocious strike salvaged a point for Barcelona.