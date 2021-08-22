Mercy Eke Surprises Her Mother With 2021 Benz On Her Birthday

Winner of BBNaija Pepper Dem season four, Mercy Eke has celebrated her mom’s birthday in a grand way.

The reality TV show winner blew her mom’s mind with a brand new 2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 Cabriolet (Convertible).

The reality TV star, while eulogising the mom, noted she risked everything to ensure she raised her kids adding for that reason she will be celebrated everyday of her life.

Describing mom as her superwoman, angel, queen and role model, Mercy appreciated her for being the best mom and teacher; one who raised a strong lady.

The former video vixen went on to pray for longevity, sound health and strength to carry her grandchildren while professing endless love for her mom.

Sharing a video of photo compilation of her mom standing beside her new car and several others, the 27 year-old wrote:

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful sweet mother, my superwoman, my Queen and my own role model the most selfless queen on earth.”