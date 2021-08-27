Mercy Johnson Okojie Celebrates 10th Wedding Anniversary With Hubby, Prince Okojie

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, has released beautiful photos of her family to mark her 10th wedding anniversary on Friday, August 27, 2021.

The mother of four posted the photos on her verified Instagram page on Friday afternoon.

She captioned them thus:

“What more can I ask for Lord, You have done me well Jesus….Happy Wedding Anniversary to us….10 years of grace, love, forgiveness, understanding, sacrifice, tolerance, patience, respect and friendship 🥰😍”

The post has garnered over ten thousand comments from numerous fans and colleagues of the actress.

Juliet Ibrahim wrote: “❤️❤️❤️ Happy anniversary sis God bless your home.”

Chacha Eke wrote: “Beautiful Family. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

@thegirlprovidence wrote: “Oh my God this woman is living proof that marriage can work ❤️❤️ God bless you Wonder Woman ❤️”

Ruth Kadiri wrote: “Happy anniversary 😍”