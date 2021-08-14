Most Of My Colleagues Have Stopped Relating With Me – Actress Nkechi Blessing

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has revealed that most of her colleagues have stopped relating with her over gossip.

The movie star took to her Instagram page to state this, adding that she can’t be caught gossiping about her colleagues.

“To whom it may concern ..I am the last person you will ever send a DM to gossip or tell me things about my colleagues that I will give you attention, the moment you drop ur first line, before you finish I will make sure I send you back to hell where you belong with heavy swear and curses, I did to one earlier today..na so una Dey do ooo, causing issues where there is none, everybody cannot be like me that doesn’t allow HEAR SAY** make me stop talking or relating with people.

Even tho most of them stopped Relating with me cus of what ever they heard without even confronting me, na their business be that cus AYEWADA🙄😏 so just incase you are one of those Jobless aproko planning to slide into my DM kindly abort mission now to avoid swear..Thank you,” she wrote.