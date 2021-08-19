Most People Think I’m Incapable Of Negative Things: Mayorkun

Popular Nigerian singer, Mayorkun, has said that although most people think that he is incapable of getting angry, sad, and all other negative emotions, he has been through a roller coaster of different emotions.

The “Your Body” singer took to his Twitter account to make this known.

Read Also: ‘Your Sexuality Doesn’t Matter, Just Be A Good Person’ – Mayorkun Tells Fans

In his words:

“Most people think I’m incapable of anger, sadness & all those other negative things…But trust me; the last 9 months have been a roller coaster of different emotions… love, envy, betrayal, loneliness; most of which I made music about.. It reminded me of who the fcuk I am,” he wrote.