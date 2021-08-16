Most Women Don’t Have Problem With A Broke Man — Comedian Alibaba

Veteran Nigerian comedian, Alibaba, has said that most women don’t have a problem with a broke man.

The veteran stand-up comedian cum actor took to his Instagram page to state this.

According to the entertainer, most women begin to become uncomfortable only when the man is comfortable with being broke without making any effort to do better his present standard.

Read Also: ‘Treat Every Day As Special,’ Comedian Alibaba Advises

In his words:

“Most women don’t have a problem with a broke man, they have a problem with a man who’s comfortable being broke.”

Information Nigeria recalls the comedian recently advised people to prioritize their life and put themselves first.