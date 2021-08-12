My Dad Asked Me To Prioritise Civil Servants, Pensioners, Teachers: Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has expressed that his father, Emmanuel Abiodun before his death had advised him to respect the civil servants, pay them regularly and ensure that pensioners get their gratuities.

Abiodun described the demise of his father as “painful and a great loss to him and his family.”

He revealed that he broke down in tears when he received the news of the death of his father.

The governor’s father died last week Tuesday after he was rushed to a hospital abroad.

Also Read: Governor Abiodun Of Ogun Loses Dad

Abiodun, who just came back from abroad, disclosed this when he received Remo traditional rulers, members of Ijebu-Remo Unity Forum, Labour Union leaders, NANS leadership and other prominent personalities during a condolence visit to his Family House in Iperu-Remo.

He also said his late dad had urged him to respect the civil servants, pay pensioners regularly and treat teachers well.

The governor said he has scrupulously kept to that advice.

He said, “When I assumed office, my dad told me to be faithful to the oath of office I took, he said I should respect the civil servants, pay them regularly and ensure that pensioners get their gratuities and all will be well.

“He also asked me to treat teachers well, you know that was his constituency, he told me to pay workers on time, before the last day of the month”.