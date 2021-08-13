My Government’s Response To Insecurity Has Been Strong And Robust: Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that the federal government and security agencies have handled the prevailing insecurity in the country in a “strong, determined and robust” manner.

Buhari stated this on Friday at the graduation of Course 29 participants of the National Defence College in Abuja.

The president was represented by Bashir Magashi, minister of defence at the event.

He stated that the focus of the government is to promote multi-national, combined, joint, and special inter-agency collaborations.

“Although the nation is still grappling with the challenges of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, farmers and herder clashes and militancy,” he said.

“The responses by my government and security agencies in tackling these threats have been strong, determined and robust in order to enhance security of lives and property of Nigerians.

“We consolidated the peace in the Niger Delta and recovered vast territories overtaken by terrorists in the North East.

“We are making continuous efforts at consolidating the progress made in improving the enabling security environment for peace and development.”

The president assured the troops that their sacrifices would not be in vain.

He commended the personnel of the Nigeria police, intelligence and security agencies as well as local vigilante and community groups for their efforts.