Reality TV Star, Anita Natacha Akide aka Tacha, has said she can’t date a broke man.

Speaking in a recent interview with YourView hosts on TVC, she said, “I am so sorry, I can’t date a responsible but broke man. Everyone has his/her own spec so I will urge people to go for their spec.

As for me, my market is expensive. My man must be rich, hardworking, sweet and encouraging, God fearing.”

