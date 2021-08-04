N/Assembly’s Opposition To E-Transmission Coup Against Nigerians — Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has expressed that the rejection of electronic transmission of election results by some lawmakers in the National Assembly is a coup against Nigerians desirous of free, fair, and credible elections.

He noted that President Muhammad Buhari’s failure to prevail on APC members in the National Assembly to support the inclusion of electronic transmission of election results in the amended Electoral Acts proved he did not intend to leave a legacy of transparent electoral process.

The governor stated this during the official presentation of letter of nomination to him as “the 2020 Governor of the Year Award” by the management of Leadership Media Group at the government house, Port Harcourt, on Tuesday.

Also Read: Reps Pass Electoral Act Amendment Bill After Opposition Lawmakers Walk Out

Wike said, “Those who voted against e-transmission of results should be ashamed of themselves. They never meant well for this country. If you are a member of the National Assembly and you voted against electronic transmission of results, your children should call you and say daddy, are you well?

“It is a coup against the people, and when you plot a coup, you know the consequences of plotting a coup. I can’t believe anybody who went to school in this digital period will vote against the electronic transmission of results. What kind of country is this? What kind of National Assembly members do we have?”