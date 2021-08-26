NCC: We’re Ready To Deploy 5G Network Across The Country

Executive vice-chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Umar Garba Danbatta has expressed that the federal government is ready to deploy fifth-generation (5G) network across the country.

Danbatta spoke while responding to questions from Bitrus Bako Nabasu, the new permanent secretary of the ministry of communications and digital economy, during a presentation in Abuja on Wednesday.

Danbatta stated that the NCC is ready for the implementation of the government’s decision.

The NCC boss also lauded the thriving healthy competition in the telecommunications industry, which he said has driven down the prices of data in the country.

He expressed that the NCC is requesting for additional spectrum to be allocated by the National Frequency Management Council (NFMC) to facilitate adequate deployment.

“On the 5G, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami has spoken about the Federal Government’s position to deploy as soon as possible. Our state of readiness is very high,” he said.

“There’s an auction committee for 5G with a deployment plan ready. As you know, without a plan you cannot have a successful deployment.

“All we are asking is additional spectrum to be allocated by the National Frequency Management Council (NFMC). Of course some of these spectrums are ready but we have to get the Federal Government’s approval to go ahead with the auctions.”