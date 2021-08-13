Ngige: Medical Profession In Danger, Resident Doctors Trying To Play God

Minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige has expressed that doctors tend to go on strike more often when someone from the medical profession holds a political position.

Ngige, who is also a medical doctor, stated this on Thursday at the 2nd Summit of Medical Elders Forum (MEF) in Abuja.

On August 2, resident doctors commenced a nationwide strike over irregular payment of salaries, hazard allowances among other issues.

Commenting on the situation, Ngige accused the doctors of competing with God because “God has given us some powers and those powers are near His own.”

The minister also stated that the medical profession is in danger now more than at any other time in its history.

He asked the doctors to carry themselves with dignity before claiming that they are not liked.

“At no time in the history of medical association am I seeing our association and our profession in danger as I am seeing now. Many people will not see it but from where I am sitting and standing, I can see danger ahead,” Ngige said.

”Doctors should ask themselves questions; why is it that it is when your colleagues are in government that you go on the greatest number of strikes. Some of these colleagues were Presidents, Secretary Generals of NMA and even NARD.

“Dr. Onyebuchi Chukwu, Dr. Isaac Adewole faced plenty of strikes, since our government came I have consolidated four strikes. Something is wrong.

“We must start by telling ourselves the truth. You say they dislike doctors, what did you do that they disliked you? Yes, there is peer envy, yes some wanted to study medicine and they couldn’t, we know it, and if you know it, you carry yourself with dignity and humility.”