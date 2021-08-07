Ngige: Medical Treatment In Nigeria Fairly Okay… No Need To Seek Expertise Abroad

Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige has expressed that there is no need for Nigerians to seek medical treatment abroad, as the country has the necessary facilities to provide quality healthcare for citizens.

Ngige stated this on Friday, during an interview with Channels Television.

Asked if the country’s healthcare sector is good enough to discourage Nigerians from travelling abroad, the minister admitted that while the sector is not perfect, the federal government has done its part “well”.

“I haven’t said everything is perfect. I have said that viz-a-viz what we have on ground and the political situation we have, what we are practising — a federation — where health is on the concurrent list, the federal government has exercised its own function well, for me,” he said.

Asked if there is no need for Nigerians to travel abroad, based on his reference to the federal government’s achievements in the health sector, he said: “Why? What are you going to do abroad? Expertise is here.”

“On a good note, on an average note, on a comparative note, medical treatment here is fairly okay as far as I’m concerned. Yes, at least if you visit federal medical centres,” he said.

“I use the National Hospital here (referring to Abuja). You can go; my card is there.”