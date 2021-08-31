Nigeria Is Sinking, Mbaka Speaks On Rising Insecurity

The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka, has expressed that Nigeria is sinking.

Speaking during a service at his church, Mbaka described the recent attack on the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) as a preamble.

He stated that if President Muhammadu Buhari did not take drastic steps to address the situation, things might get worse.

“Did you not hear that, bandits entered into our most secured place in this country, Nigerian Defence Academy? The NDA, the impenetrable place in Nigeria and killed some Nigerian military officers.”

“And people are still talking of Father Mbaka and Adoration. And some Catholics are still attacking the worship of Blessed Sacrament through adoration; what are they going there to do? The country is sinking just as I told them last time.

“The arrest of Nnamdi Kanu; will it solve any problem? Will it stop any agitation? Now, the attack on the NDA; is it Nnamdi Kanu now?

“Is it not better he is released? Since he is still under their custody and NDA could be perforated, violated and mesmerised, what is the hope of this country if it can happen in Nigeria Defence Academy? Where else is safe?

“As I told you people last two months that what you are seeing is just the beginning of the trouble and that the main trouble is coming. This one that they did (NDA attack) is just the elementary part of it. The secondary part of it is still coming.

“I am only asking God to intervene because what is happening in Afghanistan right now; if God is not ready to help us, Nigeria’s situation will be worse in the future. You are free to attack Father Mbaka and criticise me, that one is your problem.

“I am doing my prophetic work, and I don’t need apology or affirmation or support or approval from anybody apart from the Holy Spirit who sent me on this risky assignment. Even if I want to stop it, I can’t even stop it,” he said.