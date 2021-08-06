Nigeria Not Maximising Its Agric Potential – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has stressed the need for youth to be actively engaged in agricultural business to enhance jobs creation, poverty alleviation, and the desired national development.

Obasanjo made the assertion in Iseyin, Iseyin Local Government Area of Oyo State, at the Oke-Ogun Agriculture Youths Summit.

“Though, we are not maximising the potential in agriculture, with effective leadership, proper sensitisation, peace and security, much action and favourable government policies, we can move to a better and greater level.

“For us to attain a better place in agribusiness, all hands must be on deck.

“Individuals, governments, corporate organisations, entrepreneurs and others must collaborate to ensure we do it rightly,” the former president said.