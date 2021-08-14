Nigeria Records 636 New COVID-19 Cases, More Deaths

Nigeria on Friday confirmed 636 new cases of COVID-19 in various parts of the country, said the Federal Government agency responsible for the control of disease outbreaks.

Giving an update on the outbreak of the disease in the country, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed that 12 more fatalities were recorded yesterday.

Of the cases, Lagos recorded the highest number of infections – 291 – days after authorities in the state activated 10 COVID-19 oxygen treatment and sample collection centres, as well as 20 local government area (LGA) based sample collection sites.

Coming after the nation’s commercial capital was Rivers where 117 new infections were reported while Taraba and Akwa Ibom had 58 and 54 fresh infections respectively.

Other states are Kwara – 28, Ekiti – 14, Ogun – 14, FCT – 13, Oyo – 11, Edo – nine, Osun – six, Bayelsa – five, Delta – four, Gombe – four, Abia – three, Plateau – three, and Sokoto – one.