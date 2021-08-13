Nigeria Records 753 More COVID-19 Cases, Five New Deaths

Nigeria has recorded 753 more cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) with five new fatalities in the past 24 hours.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this via its latest post on Facebook on Thursday night, adding that the infections were reported in Lagos, the FCT and 12 other states of the federation.

While Lagos remains the epicentre of the virus with 364 new cases, FCT recorded 12 infections with Akwa Ibom coming second on the list with 141 cases.

Other states with high number of cases include Oyo – 74, Rivers – 46, Abia – 38, Ogun -24, Kwara – 20 and Ekiti – 10.

On the other hand, states with low infections include Delta – 9, Edo – 6, Plateau – 5, Imo – 3 and Bayelsa – 1.