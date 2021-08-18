Nigeria To Declare Day For Senior Citizens Soon – Minister

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, has given assurance that a special national day for senior citizens would be declared soon.

Farouq gave the assurance when the management team of the National Senior Citizens Centre (NSCC) led by its Director-General, Dr Emem Omokaro paid her a visit in Abuja.

“I want to commend Omokaro for the pace at which she is settling down to work, hoping that, with the assemblage of the management team at her disposal, the overall objectives of the NSCC will be realised soon.

“I want to also assure the NSCC of my resolve to follow on with the request made by Omokaro, through the relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies,” Farouq said.

Earlier, Omokaro appealed for the declaration of a national day of older persons in Nigeria within the months of August and early September, 2021 to herald the first ever National Senior Citizens Day celebration in October 2021.

“We are also requesting for assistance to the NSCC to secure the National registration of senior citizens of Nigeria (SCN) who are 70 years and above.

“The purpose is for their effective identification for public respect, age friendly services and concessions in banking services and facilities, road, air and rail transportation services as well as health and hospital services,” Omokaro said.