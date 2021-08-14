Nigerian Army Hands Over Another Chibok Schoolgirl To Zulum

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, on Saturday in Gwoza, received another Chibok schoolgirl who presented herself to the Nigerian Army.

The schoolgirl, Hassana Adamu, alongside her two children, was handed over to Governor Zulum by the Commander, 26 Taskforce Brigade, Brigadier General DR Dantani.

Hassana was one of over 200 schoolgirls abducted at a Government Secondary School in Chibok on April 14, 2014, by Boko Haram insurgents.

She is the second Chibok schoolgirl to be received by the Borno State Government within two weeks.

Another Chibok schoolgirl, Ruth Ngladar Pogu and a man said to be her husband, had presented themselves to the Nigerian Army on July 28 at a location in Bama.