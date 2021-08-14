Nigerian Leaders Don’t Think Deeply About God: Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi has expressed that all over the country, the problem has to do with leadership.

Umahi noted that Nigerian leaders do not think deeply about God bringing them to lead the people.

He spoke while receiving the report of the judicial panel set up to investigate the violent clashes in Effium Community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state.

In a brief remark during the presentation of the report, Umahi said that government would meticulously study it for full implementation of the recommendations.

He commended members of the panel for their diligence and commitment in executing the assignment.

The governor also restated government’s commitment to the resettlement of victims whose houses and other valuables were destroyed during the crisis.

He said that the administration had earmarked N100m to building houses for widows and indigent victims of the “unfortunate crisis.”

“It is a very complex situation and difficult even to start with the token of N100m.

“All over the country, the problem we have been having is our leaders.

“We are leaders and we do not think deeply about God bringing us to lead the people and to know that in crisis of this nature, it is the less privileged, the old and widows that are killed,” he said.