Nigerian Powerlifter Latifat Tijani Wins Gold At Tokyo Paralympics

Latifat Tijani has won Nigeria’s first gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympic Games.

She won the gold on Thursday in women’s 45kg powerlifting defeating China’s Zhe Cui to lift 107kg.

Latifat Tijani was a gold medalist at the Brazzaville 2015 Africa Games and silver medalist at the Rio 2016 Paralympics.

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics: Nigeria’s Oborodudu Clinches Silver Medal In Wrestling

The feat is an improvement on her previous record of 106kg at the 2016 Summer Paralympics.

She also won the bronze medal in the women’s 45 kg event at the 2019 World Para Powerlifting Championships.

With the gold medal, Nigeria’s Paralympics contingent have surpassed the feat of the Nigerian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics, who came back home with a silver and bronze medal.