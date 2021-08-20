Nigerian Troops Don’t Commit Human Rights Abuses, Defence Minister Tells US Envoy

Nigeria’s defence minister, Bashir Magashi has vouched for the integrity of the Nigerian military, saying Nigerian troops do not perpetuate human rights violations during their counter-terrorism operations in the north-east.

The defence minister stated that the troops are guided by the laws of the country and rules of engagement.

Magashi spoke on Thursday when Kathleen Gibbon, the United States acting ambassador to Nigeria, paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

Mohammad Abdulkadri, the special assistant to the minister on media and publicity, made this known in a statement.

The minister assured the international community of President Muhammadu Buhari’s respect for the domestic and international laws on human rights abuses.

He also gave assurance that the Nigerian military would not renege on its compliance to the rule of law and commitment to defending the national interest at all cost.

“What else should Nigeria do to protect human rights and Child Protection Act that the country is not doing presently?” he asked.