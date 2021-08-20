Nigeria’s Situation Bad But Not Irredeemable, Obasanjo Says After Meeting With Secondus

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed that he believes Nigeria can experience sustainable development if citizens unite to tackle the country’s challenges.

Obasanjo stated this on Thursday at his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun state, after a closed-door meeting with Uche Secondus, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former president stated that though the Nigerian situation may be bad, it is not irredeemable.

“One thing that Secondus told me that is sweet music in my ears is that although he was here as PDP chairman, he had come to discuss the Nigeria situation,” he said.

“Nigeria is not where it is supposed to be, and may even degenerate if the right things are not done.

“Although the situation may be bad, but it is not hopeless and not irredeemable. I am an incurable believer as far as Nigeria’s destiny is concerned.

“All we need to do is to join hands together to build a common front and forge ahead. I am sure Nigeria will still be better and be great.”