Nine Bandits Killed As Rival Groups Face Off In Kaduna

At least nine bandits have been killed during a gunfight between rival groups in Kaduna State.

This is according to credible human intelligence network reports corroborated by security agencies, the state government said on Friday.

According to the reports, the clash occurred on Wednesday in Giwa Local Government Area of the state.

A notorious bandit popularly known as Godon Mota was said to have stormed Garke village with members of his gang and clashed with a rival bandit group, leading to the killing of nine persons.

While the cause of the face-off has yet to be ascertained, sources said it revolves around a disagreement over sharing of accumulated ransoms.

One of the groups was reported to have felt cheated by the other – a situation that led to the clash and the killings.