Nnamdi Kanu: Police Fumes As IPOB Vows To Commence Sit-At-Home Monday

Following the declaration by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IBOP to commence sit-at-home in the entire Southeast region every Monday beginning from August 9, the Abia State Police command has warned against violence in the State.

Recall that the secessionist group had vowed to institute a weekly sit-at-home in the region in solidarity with its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who is currently in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS.

Kanu who jumped bail in 2017 is facing the trial of treason. He was scheduled to resume trial on July 26 but the Federal Government was unable to produce the secessionist in court, forcing the presiding judge, Justice Binta Nyako to adjourn the hearing till October.

Following the development, IPOB in a recent statement vowed to mount pressure on the government by enforcing sit-at-home in the region to ensure the release of the Biafra freedom fighter.

Reacting to the development, the Abia State Commissioner of Police Mrs Janet Agbede while addressing newsmen on Friday, vowed that operatives of the command would clampdown on any group of hoodlums who attempt to disrupt the peace in the state.

According to her, such activities would have negative impacts on the state’s economy. He urged parents and guardians to ensure the their children/wards are not involved in any activity capable of threatening peace of the state.

“There are rumours circulating in the state that members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra have resolved to commence a sit-at-home every Monday with effect from Monday, August 9, 2021.

“The story has it that they have arranged to use their militant arm, the Eastern Security Network, to force compliance. We’re aware that the majority of the citizens depend on daily income for their survival.

“The sit-at-home will negatively impact the economy of the state and individual pockets”, she added.