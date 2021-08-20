“No Matter What, Don’t Allow Househelps To Cook Your Husband’s Food,” Actor Sam Nnabuike Tells Women

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
"No Matter What, Don't Allow Househelps To Cook Your Husband's Food," Actor Sam Nnabuike Tells Women
Sam Nnabuike

Nollywood actor, Sam Nnabuike, has sent a piece of advice to married women via his Instagram Stories.

The actor reacted to the viral video of a housemaid caught poisoning the food cooked for her sick boss by addressing married women in a series of posts on his Instagram Stories.

Read AlsoDon’t Risk Your Life Trying To Please Men – Actor Sam Nnabuike Tells Ladies

According to the actor, married women should never allow their househelps to cook or be in charge of the food that will be served to their husbands no matter what the case may be.

“I can understand you need help with cleaning the house, doing laundry/babysitting the kids and other domestic chores. But please cook the food that your husband and family would eat no matter the circumstances,” he wrote in part.

The actor’s post

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here