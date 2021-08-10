No NIN, No 2022 WASSCE, WAEC Warns Candidates

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced that the National Identification Number will become a major requirement for registration for the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination with effect from 2022.

The Head of Nigeria Office, Mr Patrick Areghan, made this known on Tuesday at a press briefing to announce preparations for the 2021 WASSCE.

Also Read: WAEC Announces Date For 2021 WASSCE

“Let me also use this medium to announce that as we continue to make progress in the conduct of the Council’s business in Nigeria, NIN will become a major requirement for registration for the WASSCE examination with effect from the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2022 and subsequent diets (No NIN, no entry!).

“This means that all prospective candidates must register with the National Identity Management Commission and get their NIN. This is in line with the Federal Government’s Policy, as directed by the Federal Ministry of Education.”