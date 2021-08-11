Nollywood Actor, Rich Oganiru, Is Dead

Nollywood actor Rich Oganiru has passed on. The veteran actor died on Tuesday, August 10, after being ill for months.

Just two weeks ago, a video of Rich Oganiru lying on his sickbed and begging for financial assistance was shared online.

“Please, everyone should reach out before he dies,” the caption on the post reads.

Rich did not survive the illness as the sad news of his death was announced on Facebook last night by his friend who wrote:

“Sunset At Noon, Tuesday 10th August 2021!

“Ahem… I’ve lost a good friend like a brother for years, a great Nollywood actor par excellence. I’m just speechless. R.I.P Amb. Rich Oganiru. RIP Amb Rich Oganiru. Well, his sad demise reminds me of a song “Celebrate me while I am still alive.”

Back in 2012, the Nollywood actor who starred in numerous movies was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife.

According to news reports at the time, Oganiru was arrested following a petition by the family and relatives of his late wife who claimed that she was poisoned by the actor so that he could acquire her wealth.

Mr Oganiru maintained his innocence and said on numerous occasions that he did not kill his multimillionaire wife.