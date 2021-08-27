Nollywood Veteran Actor, Ifeanyi Dike Is Dead

Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT), Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Prince Ifeanyi Dike is dead.

He was reported to have died on Friday morning, August 27.

The veteran actor and Chairman was down with kidney disease in 2011.

He, however, underwent a kidney transplant in India which was declared successful afterwards.

However, he passed on after brief illness. His family members are yet to release update on his burial plans.

Ifeanyi Dike’s death is coming after Nollywood actor Victor Olaotan, who had a ghastly motor accident nearly four years ago, breathed his last.

According to information gathered, Olaotan died on Thursday, August 26.