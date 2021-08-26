North-East Attacks: There’s Need For More Logistics, Says COAS

Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya has stated that logistics supplies in all forms of operations cannot be overemphasized if operational success must be made.

He described it as a critical component in war, stressing that the experience in the North East had shown the need to have logistics in abundance.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Nwachukwu Onyema in a statement on Thursday revealed that the COAS disclosed this during his remarks at the Combat Service Support Training Week 2021, held at Brigadier General KH Yakubu Officers’ Mess, Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport, Edo State.

The statement partly read, ” The COAS further stated that experiences in the North East and other theatres of operations have sufficiently demonstrated that the need for essential logistics supplies in all forms of operations cannot be over-emphasized if operational success must be made.”