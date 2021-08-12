‘Not Even A Call To His Wife,’ Sound Sultan’s Brother, Baba Dee Slams Those Mourning Him

Dare Fasasi, alias Baba Dee, older brother to late Nigerian singer, Lanre Fasasi, alias Sound Sultan has slammed those he describes as “fake friends” who have been mourning the singer on social media.

Information Nigeria recalls the late singer was eulogized by his wife on Wednesday, August 11 which is exactly a month after his death in the United States.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Baba Dee wrote:

“Fake Friends…. Not a call to his wife, didn’t bother to attend his memorial event on a sit at home Saturday… Posting picture and video on social media, your deaths shall also be used to generate social media content.”