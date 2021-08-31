“Not Every Man Who Approaches You Wants To Ask You Out,” Actor Kunle Remi Tells Ladies

Kunle Remi

Nigerian actor, Kunle Remi, has advised ladies not to be too defensive when approached by a man.

The actor passed this message across in a video posted on social media.

According to the movie star, ladies should take things easy and try to know the reason why a man approached them first before jumping into conclusions that the man wants to ask them out and then proceed to be hostile towards him based on such assumptions.

The actor went ahead to state that there are different reasons why a man would approach a woman and wome should learn to stop jumping into conclusions.

