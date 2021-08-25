NSA: Porous Borders Aggravating Nigeria’s Security Challenges

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), has expressed porous borders have continued to aggravate the security challenges in the country.

The NSA spoke in Abuja on Tuesday during the eighth session of the Cameroon-Nigeria Trans-Border Security Committee.

He stated that members of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram terrorists (BHTs) have continued to exploit the porous borders to disrupt the livelihoods of innocent citizens in their communities.

“The most dominant transnational security issue remains the threat of terrorism perpetrated by the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs).

“These terrorist groups continue to exploit the porous border areas to disrupt the livelihoods of innocent citizens in their communities,” he said.

Monguno, however, maintained that the efforts of the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) have significantly degraded terrorists’ activities in the Lake Chad Basin and positive outcomes are being yielded.