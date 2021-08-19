Obasanjo: I’ve Had Diabetes For Over 35 years

Nigeria’s ex-president, Olusegun Obasanjo has revealed that he has been living and managing diabetes for the past 35 years.

He disclosed this on Wednesday during the closing ceremony of the Ogun State Diabetes Youth Development Camp held in Abeokuta.

The camp, which was organised by Talabi Diabetes Centre, trained 21 children living with type-1 diabetes in the state on how to manage the disease.

Obasanjo advised the participants to manage the ailment well by maintaining a healthy lifestyle, insisting that diabetes is not a killer disease.

Also Read: Obasanjo: Our Increasing Population Keeps Me Awake At Night

He urged them to monitor the type of food they take and completely abstain from sugar.

“I have been diagnosed with diabetes for more than 35 years now and here I am, I’m still going about, I’m still jumping up and down, I’m still doing many things many people of my age cannot do,” he said.

“It does not matter whether you are type one or type two. So far, there is no cure for diabetes. Maybe there will be a cure before I die, but I pray that there will be a cure before you die.

“You have to understand the type of food you should eat, you must completely abstain from sugar. The number of carbohydrates that you take must be watched.

“Don’t miss your drugs, in your own case, your insulin injection. I take my drugs along with me everywhere I go and I always check my blood sugar level regularly. Don’t let anybody put fear in your minds, diabetes, has no cure for now, but it can be managed.”