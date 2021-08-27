Obasanjo Rules Out Yoruba Nation, IPOB, Says ‘Nigeria’ll Continue To Exist’

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed that Nigeria will continue to exist no matter what happens.

He spoke during the Book Launch and 85th Birthday of Eminence Prelate Sunday Mbang of the Methodist Church Nigeria which was held at the Admiralty Centre, Naval Dockyard, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

Obasanjo, who was the Convener of the programme in honour of Mbang, described the former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria as a lover of Nigeria.

The book, a memoir, chronicling the journey of the octogenarian, was titled, ‘My Life and Times’.

said the “many enemies” who don’t want to see the country’s continued co-existence would fail.

He said the cost of staying together as a nation is cheaper than the cost of dividing Nigeria.

The former head of state made the statement at a time when secessionist agitations, fueled by perceived injustice and worsening security situation, have increased across the country especially in Southern Nigeria.