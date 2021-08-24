Obi Cubana Gifts His Wife 2021 Benz GLE53

Chairman of Cubana Group, Obi Cubana, has surprised his wife with a 2021 Benz GLE53 as a gift.

The billionaire businessman has been described as the ‘number one husband material’.

Information Nigeria recalls that Obi Cubana’s wife put the rumors of her husband being involved in money rituals to rest with an Instagram post.

Read Also: After My Mama Burial, To Die Go ‘Hungry’ People – Obi Cubana

She wrote:

“Am still trying to figure out what happened last weekend…but all I can see is GRACE!!! My brother, no be juju. no be crime. It’s just Grace! The man is grace personified. Don’t get it twisted  Stop the hate & celebrate God’s grace upon his chosen one. What you celebrate is what you attract  Like he said, WORK Hard! Whom God has blessed…☺️ NB: pls don’t believe everything you read on social media”